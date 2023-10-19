PBS News Special Report: The President Addresses the Nation

Thu Oct 19 at 8:00 PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Upon his return from a trip to Israel, and in the wake of the violence of the last two weeks in the region, President Biden will address the nation from the Oval Office.

PBS and PBS NewsHour will provide live coverage. The speech is expected to begin at approximately 8:00 PM ET and anticipated to be around 15 minutes in length.

The live coverage will include the speech and brief analysis from the PBS NewsHour team, anchored by Amna Nawaz and Geoff Bennett.

Coverage will also be livestreamed on pbs.org/newshour.

This live broadcast preempts This Old House: Lexington originally scheduled to air at this time.