November 2023 | Great Lakes Concerts

Saturdays, November 4 - November 25 at 12PM on 90.5 FM & STREAMING | Enjoy music from around the mitten each Saturday with Great Lakes Concerts!

November 4

Ann Arbor Symphony performs Haydn: Symphony No. 49; Jackson Symphony performs Ravel’s Mother Goose; Baroque on Beaver orchestra and chorus perform Lament of the Nymph by Monteverdi.

November 11

Poulenc’s Suite Francaise played by Lansing Symphony; W.F. Bach’s Sinfonia in F played by Baroque on Beaver Orchestra; violinist Kyung Sun Lee and Ann Arbor Symphony play Prokofiev: Violin Concerto No. 2.

November 18

Emerald Winds play Petite Offrande Musicale by Nino Rota; Jackson Symphony performs Symphony No. 5 by Dmitri Shostakovich.

November 25

Ann Arbor Symphony performs Symphony No. 7 by Dvorak; Jacques Ibert’s Trio for Violin, Cello and Harp from the 2022 Baroque on Beaver Festival.