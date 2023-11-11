NOVA | The Battle to Beat Malaria

Wed Nov 15 at 9:00 PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Malaria is one of humanity’s oldest and most devastating plagues. In many parts of the world, it remains an ever-present scourge that sickens or kills millions of people each year. What if it could finally be defeated? Now, scientists may be on the verge of a breakthrough with a promising vaccine in the final stages of testing and approval. Follow researchers on a quest to deliver humankind from one of the world’s deadliest diseases.