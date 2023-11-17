© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Beyond the Score | WKAR Special

WKAR Public Media
Published November 17, 2023 at 1:30 PM EST
Al Martin portrait with logo Beyond the Score

Thu Dec 14 at 8:30pm ET on WKAR-TV 23.1 and streaming | Al Martin uncovers stories where sports and society intersect.

In this WKAR special: taking a knee during the national anthem results in a transformative journey for a star Lansing-area quarterback; a boxing coach creates an adaptive job-sharing program; and the popularity of pickleball surges thanks to its cross-generational appeal.

Win or lose, there’s always a story Beyond the Score.

On-demand in the free PBS App and at video.wkar.org beginning with the broadcast premiere.

More times to watch
Sat Dec 16 at 5:30p ET on WKAR-TV 23.1 and streaming
Sun Dec 17 at 11:30a ET on WKAR-TV 23.1 and streaming
