December 2023 | Great Lakes Concerts

Saturdays, December 2 - December 30 at 12PM on 90.5 FM & STREAMING | Enjoy music from around the mitten each Saturday with Great Lakes Concerts!

December 2

Lansing Symphony, violinist Hye-Jin Kim and violist Ara Gregorian play Mozart’s Sinfonia Concertante for Violin, Viola and Orchestra; Pianist Eric Zuber plays Schumann: Papillons (“Butterflies”).

December 9

Whitewater Rapids by Eric Ewazen played by Emerald Winds; Pianist Sean Chen and Traverse Symphony perform Rachmaninoff’s 3rd Piano Concerto.

December 16

Traverse Symphony plays Copland’s Appalachian Spring (original chamber version) and Lansing Symphony performs Hindemith’s “Mathis der Maler”.

December 23

Lansing Symphony and MSU Choral Ensembles perform Vivaldi’s Gloria; Voces 8 sings 16th and 17th century Christmas pieces; Brass Band of Battle Creek plays Anderson’s A Christmas Festival.

December 30

Lansing Symphony plays Franz Josef Haydn’s Symphony No. 90 in C; Ann Arbor Symphony and pianist Inon Barnatan perform Rachmaninoff’s Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini.