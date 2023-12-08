© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
WKAR Public Media
Published December 8, 2023 at 1:50 PM EST
Mary Berry's Highland Christmas

Mon Dec 18 at 9:00 PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Much loved home cook Dame Mary Berry travels to her mother’s homeland Scotland for a magical winter break. Inspired by her own family holidays, she cooks up an array of sumptuous dishes. She’s joined by friends Andy Murray, Iain Stirling and Emeli Sandé to cook indulgent Christmas dishes that can be enjoyed anytime over the holidays.

Mary begins her journey on a steam train, heading off into the beautiful Highlands.

After settling into her cozy holiday kitchen, Mary kicks things off creating a spectacular Christmas Cranachan wreath, combining the traditional Scottish dessert with a pavlova twist.

Mary takes a trip to tennis player Andy Murray’s hotel in Dunblane to catch up with him and his Granny, where they cook classic breakfast dish Kedgeree and tease Andy about his culinary skills.
