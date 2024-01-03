All Creatures Great and Small | Season 4 Premiere

Sun Jan 7 at 9:00 PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Returning to the beautiful Yorkshire Dales, All Creatures Great and Small Season 4 continues with timeless tales and heart-warming stories, picking up at Easter 1940 with change on the horizon for everyone in Skeldale House.

James and Helen wonder when the right time might be to start a family, not knowing whether or not James will be called up to serve in the Royal Air Force (RAF). Tristan’s absence is felt by all, but no one more than Siegfried who attempts to hold the growing household, and himself, together as he braves this new world. When Mrs. Hall takes a leap of faith, Siegfried offers his support.