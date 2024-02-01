WKAR Radio Black History Month 2024

Throughout Black History Month, WKAR's music programming will illuminate the rich tapestry of musical contributions made by Black composers, performers, and conductors. Delving into the vast and diverse landscape of classical compositions, we will showcase the masterpieces crafted by Black composers.

Moreover, our spotlight will extend beyond composers to honor the remarkable talents of Black performers who have graced the stage with their virtuosity. Our programming will recognize the influential role of Black conductors. Their leadership has not only left an indelible mark on the classical world but has also paved the way for future generations of musicians, breaking down barriers and fostering inclusivity within the realm of orchestral direction.

As we embark on this musical journey, we invite our listeners to join us in celebrating the extraordinary legacy of Black artists in classical music. We aim to amplify these voices and compositions, recognizing the profound impact of Black musicians on the enduring beauty of classical music.