Tue Mar 19 at 5:00 PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | A captivating journey through art, music, history, and creativity as we celebrate the people and traditions that make Michigan unique. Hosted by Mike Castellucci, Video News Artist-in-Residence at Michigan State University's School of Journalism.

To watch episodes of Distinctly Michigan now, head to youtube.com/distinctly-michigan.