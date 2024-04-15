© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Science and Nature Lives At WKAR
Earth Month 2024
Celebrate and explore exciting content with WKAR!

American Experience | Poisoned Ground: The Tragedy at Love Canal

WKAR Public Media
Published April 15, 2024 at 12:11 PM EDT

Mon Apr 22 at 9:00 PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | In the late 1970s, residents of Love Canal, a working-class neighborhood in Niagara Falls, New York, discovered that their homes, schools and playgrounds were built on top of a former chemical waste dump, which was now leaking toxic substances and wreaking havoc on their health.

Through interviews with many of the extraordinary housewives turned activists, the film shows how they effectively challenged those in power, forced America to reckon with the human cost of unregulated industry, and created a grassroots movement that galvanized the landmark Superfund Bill.
WKAR StayTuned Update
Journalism at this station is made possible by donors who value local reporting. Donate today to keep stories like this one coming. It is thanks to your generosity that we can keep this content free and accessible for everyone. Thanks!


DONATE