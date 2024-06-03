June 2024 | Great Lakes Concerts

Saturdays, June 1 - June 29 at 12PM on 90.5 FM & STREAMING | Enjoy music from around the mitten with Jody Knol each Saturday for Great Lakes Concerts!

June 1

Jackson Symphony performs Short Piece by Julia Perry and Trauermusik (Mourning Music) by Paul Hindemith; the Traverse Symphony plays Cesar Franck’s Symphony in d minor.

June 8

The Traverse Symphony performs Bach’s Brandenburg Concerto No.2; pianist Ying Li and Baroque on Beaver Festival Orchestra play Mozart’s Piano Concerto No. 20 in d minor; and violinist Corey Cerovsek and pianist Genadi Zagor play Liebesleid and Liebesfreud (Love’s Sorrow/Love’s Joy) by Fritz Kreisler from an Absolute Music Chamber Concert.

June 15

The Traverse Symphony plays Debussy’s Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun; the Lansing Symphony performs Rachmaninoff’s Symphony No. 3 in a minor; pianist Joseph Holt plays Dance of the sad maiden from Alberto Ginastera’s Danzas argentinas.

June 22

Baroque on Beaver Festival Orchestra performs The Walk to the Paradise Garden by Frederick Delius and Mozart’s Symphony no.40 in g minor; cellist Hannah Holman and the Jackson Symphony play Erich Wolfgang Korngold’s Concerto in C for Cello and Orchestra.

June 29

Violinist Serafina Bezuglova and Baroque on Beaver Festival Orchestra play Spring from The Four Seasons by Vivaldi; the Ann Arbor Symphony performs Dvorak’s Symphony No. 9 in e minor, “New World”.