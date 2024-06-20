PBS News Special | CNN Presidential Debate Simulcast

Thu Jun 27 at 9:00 PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | PBS News will provide live coverage and analysis of the debate between President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump, followed immediately by special coverage co-anchored by Amna Nawaz and Geoff Bennett, with reporting from White House correspondent Laura Barrón-López and Capitol Hill correspondent Lisa Desjardins, and expert analysis from additional guests.

Watch the livestream at youtube.com/pbsnewshour.