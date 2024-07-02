A Capitol Fourth 2024

© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Published July 2, 2024 at 4:30 PM EDT
Thu July 4 at 8pm on WKAR-HD 23.1 and Streaming on WKAR Video and YouTube | This July 4th, A Capitol Fourth welcomes iconic actor and television host Alfonso Ribeiro to lead the 44th annual edition of America’s national Independence Day celebration on PBS.

See performances by Smokey Robinson, Fantasia, Darren Criss, Sheila E., Fitz & Noelle from Fitz and the Tantrums, Chloe Flower, Sister Sledge featuring Sledgendary, Loren Allred, Shawn Johnson East and featuring the National Symphony Orchestra under the direction of premier pops conductor Jack Everly.

Stream the special below at 8pm on Thursday, July 4.
