Democratic National Convention | Live Coverage

Mon, Aug 19 - Thu, Aug 22 on WKAR-HD 23.1, WKAR NewsTalk, and Streaming | Tune in for live PBS and NPR coverage of the 2024 Democratic National Convention, where Kamala Harris and Tim Walz will formally accept their nominations for President and Vice President.

PBS News Special Coverage

Mon-Thu from 8-11pm on WKAR-HD 23.1 and streaming

PBS News coverage is co-anchored by Amna Nawaz and Geoff Bennett

NewsTalk Special Coverage

Mon-Thu from 9-11pm on 102.3 FM and streaming

NPR coverage is hosted by Tamara Keith and co-hosts