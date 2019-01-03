2019 MSU Football Season Opener Moved to Fri., Aug. 30

The Michigan State football team will open its season on Friday, Aug. 30 against Tulsa at Spartan Stadium. The game was initially scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 31. No game time and TV network have been announced yet.
The program has played seven of its last eight season openers on a Friday night. The lone exception was the 2017 opener against Bowling Green.
The 2019 schedule features three home games in September; three straight to start the season. The Big Ten opener will take place at Northwestern on Sept. 21 and MSU returns to campus for Homecoming on Sept. 28 to play Indiana.
Check out the full schedule below. ***Home games in bold.***
2019 MSU SCHEDULE
Aug. 30: TULSA
Sept. 7: WESTERN MICHIGAN
Sept. 14: ARIZONA STATE
Sept. 21: at Northwestern
Sept. 28: INDIANA (Homecoming)
Oct. 5: at Ohio State
Oct. 12: at Wisconsin
Oct. 26: PENN STATE
Nov. 9: ILLINOIS
Nov. 16: at Michigan
Nov. 23: at Rutgers
Nov. 30: MARYLAND