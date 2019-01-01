LISTEN: Attorney General Dana Nessel's Inauguration Address

By 50 minutes ago
  • Dana Nessel, inauguration
    Attorney General Dana Nessel (D) gives inauguration remarks on January 1, 2019 on the steps of the Michigan Capitol.

Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson vowed to protect all Michiganders during her inauguration speech on January 1, 2019. 


Tags: 
Dana Nessel
Inauguration
Capitol Connection
Gretchen Whitmer
Garlin Gilchrist
Jocelyn Benson

Related Content

Dana Nessel Clinches AG Spot Over Speaker Of The House Leonard

By Nov 7, 2018
Facebook page of Dana Nessel

Democrat Dana Nessel will be Michigan’s next attorney general.

Democrats swept the top of Michigan’s ballot – Winning races for governor, secretary of state, and U.S. Senate.


Michigan Attorney General Candidates Debate Over Having Debates

By Oct 24, 2018
Tom Leonard and Dana Nessel
Scott Pohl/Dana Nessel for Michigan Attorney General / WKAR/Facebook

The two major party candidates for Michigan Attorney General debated over why they have not had any debates. Steve Carmody reports.


Proposed Bill Would Allow Lawmakers To Intervene In Any Court Proceeding

By Nov 29, 2018
mieb.uscourts.gov

As Democrats get ready to take some power in Lansing, Republicans in the Legislature are responding. A new bill would let the state Legislature – which will be run by Republicans next year – intervene in any court proceeding it says is necessary.

Capitol Grounds Transforming For Tuesday’s Inauguration

By Dec 30, 2018
Capitol, inauguration
Reginald Hardwick / WKAR-MSU

Crews in Lansing spent the weekend preparing the State Capitol for the January 1, 2019 inauguration of Governor-Elect Gretchen Whitmer and other newly elected Michigan officials.

LISTEN & READ: Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist's Inauguration Speech

By 1 hour ago
Garlin Gilchrist II, inauguration

"Together we'll move Michigan forward and leave it better than we found it." That was one of the declarations of Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist II during his inauguration speech on January 1, 2019.


LISTEN & READ: Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's Inauguration Speech

By 1 hour ago
Gretchen Whitmer, inauguration

Michigan's 49th governor, Gretchen Whitmer (D), pledged to cast partisanship aside to fix the roads and other problems in the state during her inauguration speech on January 1, 2019. 


Special: Michigan Inauguration 2019

By editor 14 hours ago
Michigan Capitol Building
w.r. richards / WKAR-MSU

Tue., Jan. 1, 11am-noon WKAR NewsTalk 105.1 FM/AM 870, WKAR TV World channel and wkar.org | Live from the steps of the Michigan State Capitol.

Capitol Connection

Reginald Hardwick / WKAR-MSU