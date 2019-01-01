LISTEN: Attorney General Dana Nessel's Inauguration Address By Reginald Hardwick • 50 minutes ago TweetShareGoogle+Email Attorney General Dana Nessel (D) gives inauguration remarks on January 1, 2019 on the steps of the Michigan Capitol. Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson vowed to protect all Michiganders during her inauguration speech on January 1, 2019. Listen Listening... / 4:34 Full inauguration speech given by Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel. Tags: Dana NesselInaugurationCapitol ConnectionGretchen WhitmerGarlin GilchristJocelyn BensonTweetShareGoogle+EmailView the discussion thread. Related Content Dana Nessel Clinches AG Spot Over Speaker Of The House Leonard By Cheyna Roth • Nov 7, 2018 Facebook page of Dana Nessel Democrat Dana Nessel will be Michigan’s next attorney general. Democrats swept the top of Michigan’s ballot – Winning races for governor, secretary of state, and U.S. Senate. Listen Listening... / 0:40 Michigan Attorney General Candidates Debate Over Having Debates By Steve Carmody • Oct 24, 2018 Scott Pohl/Dana Nessel for Michigan Attorney General / WKAR/Facebook The two major party candidates for Michigan Attorney General debated over why they have not had any debates. Steve Carmody reports. Listen Listening... / 0:32 Proposed Bill Would Allow Lawmakers To Intervene In Any Court Proceeding By Cheyna Roth • Nov 29, 2018 mieb.uscourts.gov As Democrats get ready to take some power in Lansing, Republicans in the Legislature are responding. A new bill would let the state Legislature – which will be run by Republicans next year – intervene in any court proceeding it says is necessary. Capitol Grounds Transforming For Tuesday’s Inauguration By Reginald Hardwick • Dec 30, 2018 Reginald Hardwick / WKAR-MSU Crews in Lansing spent the weekend preparing the State Capitol for the January 1, 2019 inauguration of Governor-Elect Gretchen Whitmer and other newly elected Michigan officials. LISTEN & READ: Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist's Inauguration Speech By Reginald Hardwick • 1 hour ago "Together we'll move Michigan forward and leave it better than we found it." That was one of the declarations of Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist II during his inauguration speech on January 1, 2019. Listen Listening... / 4:55 Full inauguration speech by Michigan Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II - given on January 1, 2019. LISTEN & READ: Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's Inauguration Speech By Reginald Hardwick • 1 hour ago Michigan's 49th governor, Gretchen Whitmer (D), pledged to cast partisanship aside to fix the roads and other problems in the state during her inauguration speech on January 1, 2019. Listen Listening... / 12:04 Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) delivers her inauguration speech on January 1, 2019. Special: Michigan Inauguration 2019 By editor • 14 hours ago w.r. richards / WKAR-MSU Tue., Jan. 1, 11am-noon WKAR NewsTalk 105.1 FM/AM 870, WKAR TV World channel and wkar.org | Live from the steps of the Michigan State Capitol. Capitol Connection Reginald Hardwick / WKAR-MSU