Michigan's 100th Legislature Kicks Off 2-Year Term

By 1 hour ago
  • Michigan Capitol
    Cheyna Roth / MPRN

Republicans opened the term Wednesday with smaller majorities in both chambers following the November election.

Michigan's 100th Legislature has begun its two-year session.

The GOP will have to contend with a Democratic governor for the first time since 2009-10, the last time Michigan had a divided government.

Legislative work is unlikely to progress much until Gov. Gretchen Whitmer delivers her first State of the State address on Feb. 5 and proposes her first budget in early March.

There are also a lot of new lawmakers who need to learn the ropes.

A record number of women, 53, are serving in the Legislature.

Legislators' families joined them in the House and Senate during ceremonial swearing-in events. The House was set to officially elect Rep. Lee Chatfield as speaker.

Capitol Connection
Michigan Legislature
Gretchen Whitmer
Garlin Gilchrist
Lee Chatfield

