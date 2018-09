Michigan State men's basketball coach Tom Izzo spoke at the Breslin Center during the first practice for the Spartans. Izzo is embarking on his 36th year at MSU, 24th as head coach of the program.

Watch the raw video below as Izzo discusses the naming of captains Matt McQuaid and Joshua Langord; being cleared by the NCAA investigation; the loss to Syracuse in the second round of the NCAA Tournament last season; and more.