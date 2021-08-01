-
The U.S. defeated Japan 86-69 in group play. It's a record 51st straight win for the top-ranked U.S. dating to the 1992 Games. The Americans are going for their 7th straight Olympic gold medal.
-
Recap of NBA Finals game 3, in which the Milwaukee Bucks showed life against the Phoenix Suns. Also, we discuss the Detroit Tigers MLB Draft picks from…
-
We dive into the MMA debut of Flint's own, famed boxer Claressa Shields, tonight! How will she fare? Also, Tom Izzo opens up about a possible retirement…
-
Michigan State journalism major Maisy Nielsen looks at how her perceptions of female athletes have changed, now that she has a clearer look at…
-
Hear what MSU defensive coordinator Scottie Hazelton had to say concerning the progression of the Michigan State football defense in spring practice.…
-
We recap the NCAA men's basketball championship game from last night, which crowned the Baylor Bears as the kings of college hoops, as Gonzaga falls short…
-
We bring to you this week's media availability of MSU defensive line coach Ron Burton, who comments on the progression of spring practice, while also…
-
MSU guard Rocket Watts has decided to enter the NCAA transfer portal. Why didn't things work out in East Lansing for Rocket? Also, we preview tonight's…
-
Today is THE day. MSU. UCLA. First Four. Listen here. On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we dive into the big NCAA Tournament First Four matchup…
-
It's official! The Michigan State men's basketball team has made it to its 23rd straight NCAA Tournament. We talk about the First Four matchup against…