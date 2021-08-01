Big Ten Basketball

-
We recap the weekend that was in the world of local sports and beyond! There are many new additions and changes to the MSU men's basketball staff. Also,…
-
Picking the winner of the NCAA Tournament is not easy, but every year, people think they got it right.The 2021 NCAA men’s basketball tournament is over,…
-
The Michigan State men's and women's basketball teams are in full prep mode for the NCAA Tournament. Hear what both coaches, Tom Izzo and Suzy Merchant,…
-
The Michigan State men's basketball team fell to the Maryland Terrapins in Big Ten Tournament action yesterday, while the MSU women's hoop squad pulled…
-
We recap the MSU men's basketball loss at Maryland on Sunday afternoon. Also, Al recaps how the PGA honored famed golfer Tiger Woods, who is still…
-
We discuss the decommitment of Enoch Boakye from the MSU men's basketball program, as well as preview the Spartans matchup against Purdue tonight. The…
-
The Michigan State men's basketball team fell on the road against Iowa, 84-78 the final. But, there were many positives to take away for Tom Izzo's…
-
Al reflects on the death of Kobe Bryant one year ago this month. Also, listen to an MSU men's basketball update from head coach Tom Izzo. On today's…
-
We preview tonight's MSU men's basketball game against Purdue. Also, the sports world reacts to the riot at the US Capitol. On today's Current Sports with…
-
The Michigan State men's basketball team rolled Rutgers last night. What does it mean for the Spartans moving forward in Big Ten play?On today's Current…