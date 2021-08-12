Code Switch & Life Kit | NPR | WKAR Radio

Sundays, Aug. 15–29, at 11 a.m. on 90.5 FM & STREAMING | NPR’s important Code Switch makes the jump from podcast to a weekly show, and in the second part of the hour, Life Kit offers tips, resources and guidance on a wide range of topics.

What's Code Switch? It's the fearless conversations about race that the community been waiting for. Hosted by journalists of color, the podcast tackles the subject of race with empathy and humor. The program explores how race affects every part of society — from politics and pop culture to history, food and everything in between. This podcast makes all part of the conversation — because everyone is part of the story.

Code Switch was named Apple Podcasts' first-ever Show of the Year in 2020.