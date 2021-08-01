-
WKAR will soon be welcoming a new Morning Edition host. Megan Schellong comes to WKAR from WLNS-TV in Lansing, where she spent the last one and a half…
The general manager of radio and television services at Lansing Community College says he’s been informed of the college’s decision to cease operations at…
Joshua Langford of MSU men's basketball is out for the season; NFL weekend ahead, what to watch for; Reflection Friday On today's Current Sports with Al…
The Michigan State football team finished the season with a 27-21 victory over Wake Forest on Friday night at Yankee Stadium in the New Era Pinstripe…
FACEBOOK LIVE ONLY SHOW; Michigan State men's basketball win over Seton Hall; Final MSU / Michigan football preview Due to our special coverage of the…
On Monday’s Current Sports, host Al Martin paid tribute to the late Earle Robinson, who passed away at the age of 71 on Saturday. Robinson was a longtime…
MSU men's basketball coach Tom Izzo holds his Monday press conference at the Breslin Center and recaps the win over Ohio State and addresses how his team…
WKAR-AM signed on the air in 1922. Now, 96 years later, our AM station has a companion on the FM dial besides 90.5. As of last week, you can listen to our…
Friday at 3pm on 90.5 FM WKAR Radio | Take a break and enjoy the beautiful music from the Michigan State Symphony Orchestra!The MSU Symphony Orchestra,…
MSU women's volleyball coach Cathy George talks with Current Sports host Al Martin about the upcoming season. The Spartans will host the Green and White…