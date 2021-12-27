Climate Change: The Facts

Wed. Dec. 29 at 8 p.m. on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Scientists explore the impact of climate change and what could happen if global warming exceeds 1.5 degrees.

Originally airing on Earth Day of 2020, this documentary presents scientific evidence of the impact of global warming. The program also examines possible solutions to the crisis, including the latest innovations, technology and actions individuals can take to prevent further damage.

The one-hour special, hosted by natural historian Sir David Attenborough, warns of potential tipping points that could trigger further catastrophic events, such as methane gas escaping from melting lakes in the arctic.

While these scenarios are discouraging, the program also inspires individuals to take action and make a difference.Experts offer hope that changes can be made in the next decade to reduce CO2 emissions and limit further damage. These include increased advocacy, advances in alternative energy technologies and innovative solutions to capture existing carbon dioxide.

“In the 20 years since I first started talking about the impact of climate change on our world, conditions have changed far faster than I ever imagined,” says Sir David Attenborough. “It may sound frightening, but the scientific evidence is that if we have not taken dramatic action within the next decade, we could face irreversible damage to the natural world and the collapse of our societies. We’re running out of time, but there is still hope.”