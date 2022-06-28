Series Premiere | America Outdoors with Baratunde Thurston

Tuesdays, Jul. 5 – Aug. 9 at 9 p.m. on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Explore our passionate relationship with outdoor spaces.

Follow Baratunde Thurston, bestselling author and podcaster, as he explores the country’s diverse landscapes to see how they shape the way we work, play and interact with the outdoors.

Jul. 5 | Death Valley: Life Blooms

Baratunde explores the hottest place on Earth and finds it is remarkably full of life. Meet an ultra-marathoner who runs in the brutal heat of summer, the mayor of a town of one, and an elder of the Timbisha Shoshone tribe.

Jul. 12 | Idaho: Tied to the Land

Baratunde ventures into the wilds of Idaho to explore its evolving outdoor culture. He finds ranchers and backcountry pilots sharing the wilderness with newly resettled refugees and sees how climate change is impacting an age-old salmon fishery.

Jul. 19 | Los Angeles: It's A Vibe

Baratunde explores his adopted hometown of Los Angeles to learn how Angelinos connect with the outdoors in their sprawling city. Meet kayakers saving a polluted river and Black surfers claiming their place on the waves.

Jul. 26 | Appalachia: A Different Way

Baratunde meets the people of Appalachia who are driving a revolution in how we see and interact with nature. Meet a record-breaking hiker, former coal miners raising bees, and activists working to make the outdoors accessible to everyone.

Aug. 2 | Tidewater: Homecoming

Baratunde treks along the coast of North Carolina and discovers surprising ways in which history has shaped these environments. He explores a daunting swamp, soars above the dunes on a Wright Brothers glider and tracks wild horses on the beach.

Aug. 9 | Minnesota: A Better World

Baratunde ventures to Minnesota’s Arrowhead Region, one of the last places where you can hike or paddle into the remote wilderness. He meets with passionate birders and harvesters of wild rice and hears from them why wilderness means so much.