Community Wellness

Thu., Jul. 28 at 9:30 p.m. on WKAR WORLD 23.2 & STREAMING | Inspiring story of the Paralympic movement's revolution and its charismatic founder.
Thu., Jul. 28 at 8 p.m. on WKAR WORLD 23.2 | Three young adults with intellectual disabilities work toward inclusion and independence.
Mon., Jul. 18 at 10 p.m. on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Native Americans, Japanese Americans and environmentalists defend their water from LA.
Sun., Jul. 17 at 11 p.m. on WKAR WORLD 23.2 & STREAMING | Arkansas high school writers and performers seek healing and justice for their community.
Sat., Jul. 16 at 8 p.m. on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Celebrate the history of our country through personal accounts behind standout treasures.
Fri., Jul. 15 at 8 p.m. on WKAR WORLD 23.2 & STREAMING | Explore issues from the American Revolution to civil rights and the 2021 Capitol riot.
Mon., Jul. 11 at 8 p.m. on WKAR WORLD 23.2 | Leading up to 2018 elections, three Midwestern women tackle politics on their own terms.
Jul. 1-31 on WKAR WORLD 23.2 | Watch features that advocate for the fight for mental health awareness and freedom around the world.
Wednesdays, Jul. 6-27 at 7 p.m. on 90.5 FM & STREAMING | Experience the classical influences of Afro-Americans through the lens of the 13th Amendment.