MDOT ramping up Lansing-area construction for the summer

The Michigan Department of Transportation is doing extensive repairs this summer to highways around the Lansing area.

That includes the completion of the I-496 rebuilding project between Lansing Road and MLK Boulevard. St. Joseph St. and Malcolm X Street will also be resurfaced.

Erin Chelotti is the MDOT Lansing Transportation Service Center Manager. She says the department expects to finish rebuilding two bridges between US-127 and I-496 by the Fourth of July Weekend.

Courtesy / MDOT An overlook of construction projects in the Capital Region over the next five years

A bridge over Billwood Highway and the Grand River on I-96 is also being rebuilt on the southwest side of the city.

Chelotti says crews working to maintain two lanes of traffic in each direction for that project.

"There will be single lane closures at various times throughout the summer. So, we're trying to keep everything open and moving and not try to slow everybody down," she said.

She says it’s important for drivers to watch their speed in construction areas.

"Our work zones are their workplace. So, the one thing to remember is would you want someone barreling through your workplace? No."

MDOT keeps a map of active construction projects and road closures at its MI Drive website.

Veronica Bolanos contributed to this report.

