Lansing Symphony's outgoing composer on his swan song concerto, and advice for who's next

The Lansing Symphony Orchestra is debuting a new piece on Friday, June 2nd, 2023, as created by its composer-in-residence.

WKAR’s Jamie Paisley recently sat down with the composer and the concert's guest pianist to discuss the piece ahead of its premiere.

Jamie Paisley (JP): It’s Wednesday night at the Wharton Center in East Lansing. The stage full of empty chairs awaiting the Lansing Symphony Orchestra to start rehearsal for Friday’s season-ending concert. However, two musicians are already working away. Pianist Clayton Stephenson and the LSO’s composer-in-residence, Patrick Harlin.

Clayton Stephenson (CS): Do you want it to be in 3, or do you want to sound like it’s in 2, because it kinda sounds like it’s in 2.

Patrick Harlin (PH): Yeah, let’s put it- Let’s have it sound in 2.

CS: My name is Clayton Stephenson, I am a classical pianist and jazz pianist, hopefully just going under the name of pianist. But I am 24-years old now. I just graduated from the Harvard-New England Conservatory dual-degree program in Economics and Piano Performance. And last year, I was the first African-American to become a finalist with the Van Cliburn International Piano Competition.

JP: Clayton’s association with the Lansing Symphony began last year as a winner of the Gilmore Piano Festival’s Young Artist Award, where he came and performed Florence Price’s Piano Concerto in One Movement under Maestro Timothy Muffitt and the LSO. But while there, he met composer Patrick Harlin.

PH: I'm Patrick Harlin, I am Lansing Symphony's first composer-in-residence. For everyone that was there last season to hear Clayton, they know he's [a] tremendous talent and just, you know, he's a joy to watch on stage, and I experienced that as well. and I said here's someone that I'd really love to collaborate and I hope things work out. Something that's really nice that happened, is that he really loved my music, and, you know, that's the best sort of working relationship. You want who you work with to enjoy what you do and have it be sort of reciprocal.

JP: Over the past couple of months, Patrick would send ideas and work out what this Piano Concerto, The Fourth Pedal, was all about. Including the looping audio technology that Clayton as pianist would activate via that fourth pedal, augmenting the existing three on a standard piano.

CS: I think he definitely, he tried to capture, I think, characters that he thinks that I embody. and so I think there's places that I think that I can really connect to. But we also workshopped a lot of things. And so, things that I didn't know what was happening, or I needed further clarification, he was there to help me. And I think one of the things that we don't often think about, you know, studying scores of dead composers, we see the score as the kind of the bible for our music making, and what we should be aspiring to be. But at the same time, the score is a limitation. There are so many things that you cannot put into a score and I think Patrick was really there to help bridge that gap.

JP: This Friday’s concert marks the final appearance of Patrick Harlin as the Lansing Symphony Orchestra’s first ever Composer in Residence. But the music will play on, and the composer has advice who whoever is named next:

PH: Advice I received which, take with a grain of salt, was "Say 'Yes' to everything. I'm a 'Say Yes' person, so, and I felt that a lot of my favorite things that happened during the residency were because of that. Write the music that you really believe in, and, you know, trust that they chose you because they already believe in your music and they're excited to see what you're going to do. I'm just really happy for whoever it is. They have a tremendous opportunity to bring music into a community that supports and respects and, at this point, expects it.

[Audio of Clayton Stephenson practicing "The Fourth Pedal"]

PH: There it is!

The Lansing Symphony Orchestra’s season-ending concert, featuring composer in residence Patrick Harlin’s The Fourth Pedal, and featuring pianist Clayton Stephenson, alongside music of Grieg and Sibelius, led by Timothy Muffitt begins this Friday night at 7pm at the Wharton Center in East Lansing. More information is at lansingsymphony.org.

The Lansing Symphony is a financial supporter of WKAR.