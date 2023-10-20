Sign scandal casts shadow on Michigan-Michigan State game

The Michigan and Michigan State football game this Saturday will mark the first night game between the two in-state rivals at Spartan Stadium.

But the annual matchup comes amid fresh controversy.

The University of Michigan announced Friday it would suspend Connor Stalions, a football analyst for the Wolverines, amid an NCAA investigation into the team's alleged sign stealing.

WKAR's Sophia Saliby spoke with WKAR sports reporter Al Martin about the scandal ahead of the game.

Interview Highlights

On the legality of sign stealing

Sign stealing is not against the rules, unless relayed electronically during a game. But in-person scouting of upcoming opponents in season, that has been prohibited by the NCAA since 1994. And that's what Michigan is being alleged to have done here. Now, if the Wolverines sent people to games to steal signs, it would violate NCAA bylaw 11.61 which states, “off campus in person scouting for future opponents in the same season is prohibited.”

On MSU's new coach prospects

Urban Meyer, the famed former head coach at places like Florida and Ohio State. He appeared at the Knoxville Quarterback Club to speak and he shot down any potential interest in a return to coaching. And then on Thursday, there were some rumors that Urban was spotted in East Lansing. And people online were looking at a flight tracker reporting that a plane went from Florida to Lansing.

On the rivalry matchup

Sports are unpredictable as we know. There's always a chance. How great that chance is? Well, in this case, it's pretty slim that MSU is going to pull out an upset. The Wolverines alright 24.5-point favorite. Defensively, the Wolverines are leading the nation and keeping opponents out of the endzone. Number one in scoring defense. MSU on a four-game losing streak. But hey, you never know. That’s why they play the game.

Interview Transcript

Sophia Saliby: The Michigan State football team is 2-4 so far this season and heading into a tough matchup at home this weekend against its undefeated rivals from the University of Michigan.

But a lot of recent news is not focused on the big game. Instead, we're hearing about allegations of U of M team violations and speculation about who will be the next head coach at MSU.

WKAR’s sports reporter Al Martin is here to help us sort it out. Thank you for joining us.

Al Martin: Anytime Sofia. Good to see you.

Saliby: The NCAA is now investigating allegations that the University of Michigan plotted to steal opponents’ play calling signals by sending representatives to their games. Can you explain exactly what rule the team may have broken and why it's important?

Martin: Yeah, the NCAA notified Michigan officials and the Big Ten Conference on Wednesday, actually, that it is investigating allegations that the Wolverines are stealing signs. And I'm going to explain what stealing signs are in just a moment. But according to a report from Yahoo, Yahoo broke this story, Michigan allegedly had people attending future opponents games, as well as those of potential college football playoff opponents, to gather information about the team signals for offense and defensive plays that are sent from the sideline.

Now, you may be wondering what are signs? Well, assistant coaches sometimes use either hand signals or large physical signs to relay to the team concerning what to call next, what play will come next, right? An example, a sign held up of, I don't know, Taylor Swift. That may signal a swift jet sweep to the right, right? So, you kind of get my drift there, Sofia.

Now, sign stealing is not against the rules, unless relayed electronically during a game. But in-person scouting of upcoming opponents in season, that has been prohibited by the NCAA since 1994. And that's what Michigan is being alleged to have done here. Now, if the Wolverines sent people to games to steal signs, it would violate NCAA bylaw 11.61 which states, “off campus in person scouting for future opponents in the same season is prohibited.”

Saliby: MSU is U of M's next opponent. Have they said anything about this investigation?



Martin: Yes. The allegation, Sofia, that resulted in the Big Ten providing notice to the Spartans and actually all of Michigan's future opponents.

Now, Michigan State interim president Teresa Woodruff said in a university statement released yesterday, “As we look forward to the football game this Saturday, we are chagrined by the news of the NCAA investigation and we echo the Big Ten Conference’s commitment to integrity. The allegations are concerning, but will be handled through the NCAA’s processes. MSU has no further comment on that matter. The university is focused on supporting our own team and preparing campus for a safe game day environment.”



I also want to note this, according to the Athletic, Michigan State initially told the Big Ten that it might consider not playing the game on Saturday against the Wolverines out of concern for the health and safety of its players. However, MSU has since confirmed that it will play the game, of course.

Saliby: MSU is currently being coached by Harlon Barnett, who has long been involved with the program. Former head coach Mark Dantonio has also been brought in.

But we don't know yet who will be the next permanent head coach. What does that search look like right now? I know there have been a lot of names thrown out. There's a lot of rumors. Where are we with that?

Martin: It's still too early. Nothing has been released from MSU when it comes to an update on the coaching search, other than that initial statement from athletic director Alan Haller vowing that he will be transparent as he can when it comes to the search.

However, the Urban Meyer rumor mill has been churning this week and it ramped up again on Thursday. Urban Meyer, the famed former head coach at places like Florida and Ohio State. He appeared at the Knoxville Quarterback Club to speak and he shot down any potential interest in a return to coaching. And then on Thursday, there were some rumors that Urban was spotted in East Lansing. And people online were looking at a flight tracker reporting that a plane went from Florida to Lansing.

On his podcast on Thursday, former “Last Chance U” head coach from Independence Community College in Kansas, Jason Brown, live on his podcast, he stated that he spoke with someone who claimed that Meyer was in East Lansing interviewing for the job. Again, all rumors. Nothing official. But this has social media going insane.

Saliby: Briefly, there is still the game tomorrow. Are there any chances of MSU pulling out an upset win here?

Martin: It's sports, Sophia. Sports are unpredictable as we know. There's always a chance. How great that chance is? Well, in this case, it's pretty slim that MSU is going to pull out an upset. The Wolverines alright 24.5-point favorite. Defensively, the Wolverines are leading the nation and keeping opponents out of the endzone. Number one in scoring defense. MSU on a four-game losing streak. But hey, you never know. That’s why they play the game.



Saliby: Al Martin is WKAR’s sports reporter. Thank you for joining us.

Martin: Thank you, Sophia.

This conversation has been edited for clarity and conciseness.