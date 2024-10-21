© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
FACT CHECK: Mike Rogers says EVs will cost Michigan jobs

WKAR Public Media | By Amy Robinson
Published October 21, 2024 at 1:26 PM EDT
Former U.S. Rep. Mike Rogers speaks with the media after his debate with Elissa Slotkin. Rogers is the Republican candidate vying for the Michigan open U.S. Senate seat
Associated Press
Former U.S. Rep. Mike Rogers speaks with the media after his debate with Elissa Slotkin. Rogers is the Republican candidate vying for the Michigan open U.S. Senate seat

Former U.S. Representative Mike Rogers claimed in his October 14 debate with Elissa Slotkin that a transition to electric vehicle would translate to Michigan losing hundreds of thousands of jobs.

Politifact fact checkers say this statement is false. Click here to read the entire article and see their sources.

WKAR is partnering with PolitiFact to fact-check claims in the Michigan U.S. Senate race between Elissa Slotkin and Mike Rogers. Send ideas for fact-checks to truthometer@politifact.com.
WKAR News
Amy Robinson
Amy Robinson leads a team of reporters and student interns in creating meaningful and thought-provoking multimedia news content for WKAR Public Media.
See stories by Amy Robinson
