FACT CHECK: Mike Rogers says EVs will cost Michigan jobs

Former U.S. Representative Mike Rogers claimed in his October 14 debate with Elissa Slotkin that a transition to electric vehicle would translate to Michigan losing hundreds of thousands of jobs.

Politifact fact checkers say this statement is false. Click here to read the entire article and see their sources.

WKAR is partnering with PolitiFact to fact-check claims in the Michigan U.S. Senate race between Elissa Slotkin and Mike Rogers. Send ideas for fact-checks to truthometer@politifact.com.