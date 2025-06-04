Recent MSU graduate announces run for East Lansing City Council

A Michigan State University graduate has announced his candidacy for the East Lansing City Council, less than a month after graduating from Michigan State University.

There are two seats up for grabs in the November election. One is held by Mayor George Brookover who has not spoken on whether he plans to run again. Councilmember Dana Watson says she does not plan to run for reelection.

22-year-old Liam Richichi joined the race Wednesday.

He currently serves as the Second Vice-Chair of the Ingham County Democratic Party and works for State Representative Jason Morgan. While studying at MSU, Richichi also served as the president of the MSU College Democrats during his senior year.

He said his priorities for the city focus on sustainable housing and development.

“It's expanding access to affordable housing and respecting people's hard-earned money and their paycheck,” Richichi said. “It's about balancing the city budget, which, right now, in its current state, is in a bit of disarray.”

He explained one of his strengths is his connection to the university. He believes there should be more conversations between the city and MSU on how the two can help each other effectively serve the communities they represent.

“Without the university, the city wouldn't be here, and without the city, the university wouldn't be here,” Richichi said. “So, they need each other, and I think that's something that there's sentiment building around: that idea for the two to come together again.”

He said students are an essential part of the city and wants to get them involved with local issues to encourage them to stay in East Lansing after graduating.

Richichi also said the issues the community faces like infrequent yard waste pickup and affordable housing are universal, regardless of age, and he said he hopes his decision to run encourages other young residents to act similarly and get involved in local politics.

“There's a thirst for younger representation,” he said. “I think having young folks at the table that are experienced and knowledgeable and are ready to put in the work is crucial to having these discussions.”

The filing deadline in East Lansing for the November election is July 22.