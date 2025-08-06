© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

The director of 'Sketch' sought every emotion and every demographic

By Ari Shapiro,
Patrick JarenwattananonMia Venkat
Published August 6, 2025 at 4:02 PM EDT

NPR's Ari Shapiro speaks with Seth Worley, director of the feature film Sketch, where a young girl's drawings of monsters come to life.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Ari Shapiro
Ari Shapiro has been one of the hosts of All Things Considered, NPR's award-winning afternoon newsmagazine, since 2015. During his first two years on the program, listenership to All Things Considered grew at an unprecedented rate, with more people tuning in during a typical quarter-hour than any other program on the radio.
See stories by Ari Shapiro
Patrick Jarenwattananon
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
See stories by Patrick Jarenwattananon
Mia Venkat
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
See stories by Mia Venkat
Every WKAR News story you read is rooted in fact-based, local journalism, produced without commercial influence and available for free to everyone in mid-Michigan. No paywalls. Ever.

But this work doesn’t fund itself. With significant cuts to federal funding, public media is facing a critical moment. If you believe in journalism that serves the public interest, now is the time to act. Donate today.

DONATE