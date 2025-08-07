© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Latin music legend Eddie Palmieri has died

By Luis Trelles
Published August 7, 2025 at 4:10 AM EDT

Bandleader and pianist Eddie Palmieri has died. One of the leading Latin musicians of his generation, Palmieri founded a number of seminal bands.

