Haslett superintendent addresses playground assault allegations in letter to families

The Haslett Public Schools superintendent has sent a letter to district families Friday addressing allegations of sexual assault involving students at Murphy Elementary School, as the district continues to face scrutiny over its handling of the reports.

The letter outlines the district’s response to reports made in May by four Murphy Elementary students, who said they were inappropriately touched by another student during recess. The incident is now the subject of an ongoing Title IX investigation conducted by an independent third-party law firm.

Superintendent Patrick Malley said the district also launched an internal investigation, interviewed staff and all five students involved, contacted their parents, and engaged local law enforcement to review the matter.

"Immediately following these reports, we increased supervision and monitoring in all areas of the school, as well as during field trips and school activities," Malley wrote. "We also provided additional supportive measures to help foster a safe, nurturing learning environment for all students."

Malley added that the district is reviewing its protocols, practices, and staff training to ensure that all inappropriate conduct is promptly reported.

The letter follows a July 22 school board meeting where nearly a dozen parents and residents criticized the district’s handling of the allegations. WKAR News was in attendance. Some speakers alleged the district violated state law by not immediately reporting the incidents to Child Protective Services.

Parents Brittani Thomas, Lindsay Rose, and Sarah Bove were among those who spoke, saying the district’s response sent the wrong message to students and eroded community trust.

Malley said the district remains committed to transparency and will provide updates “if and when information becomes available and appropriate to share,” while respecting the privacy of the minor students involved.