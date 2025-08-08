© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Haslett superintendent addresses playground assault allegations in letter to families

WKAR Public Media | By Andrew Gillfillan
Published August 8, 2025 at 3:36 PM EDT
The Haslett Public Schools Administration Building.
Courtesy of Haslett Public Schools
The Haslett Public Schools Administration Building.

The Haslett Public Schools superintendent has sent a letter to district families Friday addressing allegations of sexual assault involving students at Murphy Elementary School, as the district continues to face scrutiny over its handling of the reports.

The letter outlines the district’s response to reports made in May by four Murphy Elementary students, who said they were inappropriately touched by another student during recess. The incident is now the subject of an ongoing Title IX investigation conducted by an independent third-party law firm.

Superintendent Patrick Malley said the district also launched an internal investigation, interviewed staff and all five students involved, contacted their parents, and engaged local law enforcement to review the matter.

"Immediately following these reports, we increased supervision and monitoring in all areas of the school, as well as during field trips and school activities," Malley wrote. "We also provided additional supportive measures to help foster a safe, nurturing learning environment for all students."

Malley added that the district is reviewing its protocols, practices, and staff training to ensure that all inappropriate conduct is promptly reported.

The letter follows a July 22 school board meeting where nearly a dozen parents and residents criticized the district’s handling of the allegations. WKAR News was in attendance. Some speakers alleged the district violated state law by not immediately reporting the incidents to Child Protective Services.

Parents Brittani Thomas, Lindsay Rose, and Sarah Bove were among those who spoke, saying the district’s response sent the wrong message to students and eroded community trust.

Malley said the district remains committed to transparency and will provide updates “if and when information becomes available and appropriate to share,” while respecting the privacy of the minor students involved.

letter from haslett schools

Andrew Gillfillan
Andrew Gillfillan is the News Director and Managing Editor at WKAR News, overseeing all news coverage for the public media station serving Michigan’s Capital Region. A West Michigan native, he brings more than 20 years of experience in television and digital journalism, having helped lead newsrooms in Lansing, Grand Rapids, Indianapolis, Detroit, Houston, San Francisco, and most recently, Miami.
See stories by Andrew Gillfillan
Related Content
Every WKAR News story you read is rooted in fact-based, local journalism, produced without commercial influence and available for free to everyone in mid-Michigan. No paywalls. Ever.

But this work doesn’t fund itself. With significant cuts to federal funding, public media is facing a critical moment. If you believe in journalism that serves the public interest, now is the time to act. Donate today.

DONATE