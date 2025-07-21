© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Haslett Board of Education to meet amid sexual assault allegation controversy

WKAR Public Media | By Andrew Roth
Published July 21, 2025 at 11:04 AM EDT
The Haslett Public Schools Administration Building.
Courtesy of Haslett Public Schools
The Haslett Public Schools Administration Building.

The Haslett Board of Education will hold a meeting Monday night amid accusations that the district mishandled reports of sexual assaults at a local elementary school.

It will be the school board’s first meeting since WKAR News reported on allegations of four sexual assaults taking place on the playground of Murphy Elementary School.

Parents of one of the alleged victims have spoken at the board’s previous two meetings, arguing the school didn’t do enough to protect their daughter, interviewing her in a public hallway and returning her to the same class as the student accused of assaulting her.

Meridian Township Police released a heavily redacted police report to WKAR News through a Freedom of Information Act request.

A section of the police report detailing the school’s safety plan is completely redacted.

The meeting starts at 7 p.m. in the Haslett Administration Building. WKAR News will be there. Look for updates tonight.
