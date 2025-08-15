© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
A former U.S. ambassador to Russia on the Trump-Putin summit

By Michel Martin
Published August 15, 2025 at 4:15 AM EDT

NPR's Michel Martin speaks with former U.S. Ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul about the diplomatic dynamics ahead of today's US-Russia summit in Alaska.

Michel Martin
Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered, where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member Stations.
