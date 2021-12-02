© 2021 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture

MSU Choral Singing Returns to Wharton Center for 'Comfort and Joy'

WKAR Public Media | By Jamie Paisley
Published December 2, 2021 at 10:35 AM EST
David Rayl conducting
David Rayl
/
https://www.music.msu.edu/faculty/profile/david
MSU College of Music's Choral Director David Rayl Conducting Mid-Phrase

In this extended conversation between MSU College of Music Professor David Rayl and WKAR's Program Director and Classical Music Host Jamie Paisley, they dive into the selections to be features in the College of Music's "Songs of Comfort and Joy" concert to be performed on Saturday December 4th at 8pm in the Wharton Center for Performing Arts in East Lansing. It's a return to the concert hall for the singers, who will remain masked since over 160 members of the MSU Choral Union, University Chorale and State Singers join the MSU Symphony Orchestra on stage for the concert.

Selections discussed include:

Mendelssohn: Thanks be to God from 'Elijah'

Faure: Cantique de Jean Racine

Brahms: How Lovely Is Thy Dwelling Place from 'A German Requiem'

Mozart: Ave Verum Corpus

Bach: Dona Nobis Pacem from 'Mass in b'

and Handel: Selections from Messiah

Tickets and More information about the concert is available at music.msu.edu

Tags

Arts & CultureDavid RaylJamie PaisleyMSU College of MusicWharton Center for the Performing Arts
Jamie Paisley
Questionnaire:
See stories by Jamie Paisley
News from WKAR will never be behind a paywall. Ever. We need your help to keep our coverage free for everyone. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. You can support our journalism for as little as $5. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.

DONATE