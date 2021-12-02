MSU Choral Singing Returns to Wharton Center for 'Comfort and Joy'

In this extended conversation between MSU College of Music Professor David Rayl and WKAR's Program Director and Classical Music Host Jamie Paisley, they dive into the selections to be features in the College of Music's "Songs of Comfort and Joy" concert to be performed on Saturday December 4th at 8pm in the Wharton Center for Performing Arts in East Lansing. It's a return to the concert hall for the singers, who will remain masked since over 160 members of the MSU Choral Union, University Chorale and State Singers join the MSU Symphony Orchestra on stage for the concert.

Selections discussed include:

Mendelssohn: Thanks be to God from 'Elijah'

Faure: Cantique de Jean Racine

Brahms: How Lovely Is Thy Dwelling Place from 'A German Requiem'

Mozart: Ave Verum Corpus

Bach: Dona Nobis Pacem from 'Mass in b'

and Handel: Selections from Messiah

Tickets and More information about the concert is available at music.msu.edu