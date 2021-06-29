Q: Why is social interaction important?

A friend who is a new mom recently told me they wanted their little one to have more opportunities for social interaction. COVID-19 isolation had prevented their child from engaging with others regularly.

Research shows socialization with others builds resiliency. It also decreases fears and helps develop social skills like sharing, communication, and etiquette.

All of these skills are important for a smooth transition into school. Developmental social skills encompass the idea of school readiness. Although the classroom setting will help, parents can make a start long before a child’s elementary education begins by organizing social times to play and learn with other children.

There are many community partner organizations ensuring these opportunities are available including:

Play and Learn Groups

Library Storytime

Preschool Programs

It can be difficult to support children in becoming more independent and connected to others. However, it is a necessary milestone for them to continue to develop and grow into social beings. The benefits are vast including self-confidence, self-expression and bravery. As the affects and social distancing rules decrease throughout the state, more social opportunities are becoming available. Check out WKAR’s Community Calendar for opportunities throughout mid-Michigan for children to socialize.

Happy Learning,

Mrs. Pizzo

