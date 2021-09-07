Q: What is Michigan’s Great Return to School Town Hall?

As the pandemic continues to transform impacts in a myriad of ways, decisions regarding how children and families receive quality education supports are still prevalent throughout the nation. In Michigan there are numerous challenges schools are facing from the reading crisis to teacher shortage and even mask and vaccine mandates. The Michigan Learning Channel has been established to positively impact some of those struggles. MICHIGAN’S GREAT RETURN TO SCHOOL: A STATEWIDE TOWN HALL will include topics such as how parents can engage with their child’s school and teacher and provide learning support at home. There will also be information on how to keep children safe and healthy, as well as information about services to supporting physical and mental health.

The Michigan Learning Channel (MLC) is a statewide public television partnership offering instructional content to support the education of students and to provide alternative resources for families and teachers. Designed to enrich school learning, the instructional content is aligned with Michigan’s educational standards and follows widely accepted sequences for mastering skills throughout the school year.

We hope you join us on Wednesday, September 8 at 6 pm for this important discussion.

Happy Learning,

Mrs. Pizzo