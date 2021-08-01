-
NCAA President Mark Emmert says NCAA Division I basketball tournament games will not be open to the general public because of concerns about the spread of…
-
A Michigan couple with 13 sons has welcomed a 14th into the family.The Grand Rapids Press reports Jay and Kateri Schwandt's latest addition was born…
-
When you Give Now Here, you're supporting music and news that make a difference!Plus, when you Give Now to WKAR Radio by 7pm Monday (Oct. 17), you'll…
-
Cooley Law School Stadium, home of the Lansing Lugnuts baseball team, has transformed its field into an 18-hole miniature golf course for the week. The…
-
The role of the state’s Child Protective Services is to protect Michigan kids from abuse and neglect. It is also supposed to prioritize keeping children…
-
August 1, 10am-noon | Join Fenner Nature Center and WKAR for this FREE Family Fun Workshop.Have fun with your child while learning new ways to encourage…
-
Evolutionary biologists at MSU have determined that a spouse in the hand is better than one that might be more suitable down the road.The findings…
-
March 16, 1-3:30pm | Enjoy children's activities, storytelling, and meet your favorite storybook characters: Curious George, Splat the Cat, Library Mouse,…
-
Adjusting to the demands of college life can be difficult for any student. For many student-mothers, however, balancing the responsibilities of school, a…
-
Kids' Club Member Event! April 19, Fenner Nature CenterMembers of WKAR's Kids' Club will have a fun opportunity to Swing into Spring with Curious George…