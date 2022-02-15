© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Work is taking place this week to bring improvements to WKAR television broadcasts. LEARN MORE.
Blogs
portrait: Robin Pizzo
Mrs. Pizzo's Workshop | FAQs
Robin Pizzo, WKAR director of education, responds to frequently asked questions from parents and educators

Q: What is Wonder? | MSU Museum

WKAR Public Media | By Robin Pizzo
Published February 15, 2022 at 4:20 PM EST
ButterflyWall2_VanAcker.jpg
Image courtesy of MSU Museum.
/

A: Wonder is the spark that ignites fascination! 

This week’s answer comes from MSU Museum

Wonder is the “wow” that leads to the “what else” – fascination. Fascination can mean not stopping at what you first notice but instead discovering more, layer by layer, the longer you stay engaged. A first look at the MSU Museum’s beautiful array of butterfly and moth specimens stops many visitors in their tracks! After the initial wow, we encourage people to keep looking. Grab a magnifying glass and explore a butterfly’s tiny wings and antennae. What colors and textures do you observe? Do you see the scales on the wings? Can you imagine the butterfly in flight? Allow yourself time for what you are experiencing.   

This close connection with one specimen can then lead outward, creating links to what is around you. How does the butterfly compare to other specimens? Why did the museum choose to display the butterfly this way? What else do you want to learn? What stories can be told about yourself and our world through this experience? 

The MSU Museum has a wide range of objects and specimens for you to explore. From amazing cultural objects to full-size dinosaur skeleton casts to Science On a Sphere®, opportunities for experiencing things up close await you. How will wonder spark fascination on your next visit to the MSU Museum? Reserve free tickets here.

Denice Blair, Ph.D., Director of Education, MSU Museum

Happy Learning,
Mrs. Pizzo

Robin Pizzo
Robin Pizzo leads the education outreach efforts of WKAR Public Media at Michigan State University, the PBS and NPR affiliate serving Michigan's capital region. Robin convenes partnerships and coordinates station initiatives such as WKAR Family and Ready to Learn to bring workshops, learning tools, and other resources into the community to help kids be resilient, lifelong learners.
