Q: What is Wonder? | MSU Museum

This week’s answer comes from MSU Museum

Wonder is the “wow” that leads to the “what else” – fascination. Fascination can mean not stopping at what you first notice but instead discovering more, layer by layer, the longer you stay engaged. A first look at the MSU Museum’s beautiful array of butterfly and moth specimens stops many visitors in their tracks! After the initial wow, we encourage people to keep looking. Grab a magnifying glass and explore a butterfly’s tiny wings and antennae. What colors and textures do you observe? Do you see the scales on the wings? Can you imagine the butterfly in flight? Allow yourself time for what you are experiencing.

This close connection with one specimen can then lead outward, creating links to what is around you. How does the butterfly compare to other specimens? Why did the museum choose to display the butterfly this way? What else do you want to learn? What stories can be told about yourself and our world through this experience?

The MSU Museum has a wide range of objects and specimens for you to explore. From amazing cultural objects to full-size dinosaur skeleton casts to Science On a Sphere®, opportunities for experiencing things up close await you. How will wonder spark fascination on your next visit to the MSU Museum? Reserve free tickets here .

Denice Blair, Ph.D., Director of Education, MSU Museum

Happy Learning,

Mrs. Pizzo