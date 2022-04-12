Q: Can poetry be used to develop better readers?

April is National Poetry Month, providing a perfect opportunity to engage young readers with rhythm, rhyme, and recitation. Poetry is often considered not complex enough to strengthen reading skills; however, poems are perfect for the task simply because children enjoy them and can easily memorize them. Think back to all the nursery rhymes you still can recite.

In the article, Why Poetry for Reading Instruction? Because It Works! Nichols, Rasinkski, Rupley, Kellogg and Paige define poetry as “to include all forms of English rhythmic language that are intended to be read orally and silently, such as traditional poetry, nursery rhymes, song lyrics, jump rope chants, cheers, and even nonsense forms of language.”

For young learners to become better readers, they need to develop visualization skills, a proficiency in word recognition, information recall, automaticity and an ability to comprehend beyond the literal. A good poem provides opportunities to practice these strategies because of its creative content and limited text structure.

Challenge yourself to read or write a new poem each day with a child this month. Then continue to have fun with poetry all year long to help children become better readers.

Happy Learning,

Mrs. Pizzo

