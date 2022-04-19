Q: What are ways to support the autistic community during Autism Awareness Month?

April is Autism Awareness Month and a great opportunity for children to learn about the different ways other children develop and grow. Stephen Covey is known for his Seven Principles of Leadership. The fifth principle is to “seek first to understand, then to be understood.” This is a powerful reminder to help young learners be inclusive and appreciate individuals with special needs.

This principle is nicely illustrated in the episode “I Am Temple Grandin” from Xavier Riddle and Secret Museum. Temple Grandin is a scientist, professor, and autism awareness advocate. On her episode of Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum, she demonstrates how important it is for children to make friends with children who are autistic. She helps Yadina become friends with Ben by teaching her how important it is to not expect everyone to do things the same but to “let everyone do things their own way.” Xavier, Yadina and Brad learn that being different is okay.

PBS KIDS programs thoughtfully portray autistic characters, on shows including Daniel Tiger, Hero Elementary, and Sesame Street.

Mid-Michigan has several organizations that support families with children who have special needs. Build Up Michigan , Early On Michigan and Ingham County Children’s Special Health Services are just a few.

Remember to strive to make a new friend, no matter the differences.

Happy Learning,

Mrs. Pizzo