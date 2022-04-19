© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Blogs
portrait: Robin Pizzo
Mrs. Pizzo's Workshop | FAQs
Robin Pizzo, WKAR director of education, responds to frequently asked questions from parents and educators

Q: What are ways to support the autistic community during Autism Awareness Month?

WKAR Public Media | By Robin Pizzo
Published April 19, 2022 at 3:37 PM EDT
Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum_PBSKIDS.png
Image courtesy of Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum/PBSKIDS.org
/

A: Acceptance, inclusion and friendship are a few ways to support the autistic community during the month of April and all year long.

April is Autism Awareness Month and a great opportunity for children to learn about the different ways other children develop and grow. Stephen Covey is known for his Seven Principles of Leadership. The fifth principle is to “seek first to understand, then to be understood.” This is a powerful reminder to help young learners be inclusive and appreciate individuals with special needs.

This principle is nicely illustrated in the episode “I Am Temple Grandin” from Xavier Riddle and Secret Museum. Temple Grandin is a scientist, professor, and autism awareness advocate. On her episode of Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum, she demonstrates how important it is for children to make friends with children who are autistic. She helps Yadina become friends with Ben by teaching her how important it is to not expect everyone to do things the same but to “let everyone do things their own way.” Xavier, Yadina and Brad learn that being different is okay.

PBS KIDS programs thoughtfully portray autistic characters, on shows including Daniel Tiger, Hero Elementary, and Sesame Street.

Mid-Michigan has several organizations that support families with children who have special needs. Build Up Michigan, Early On Michigan and Ingham County Children’s Special Health Services are just a few.

Remember to strive to make a new friend, no matter the differences.

Happy Learning,

Mrs. Pizzo

Tags

Blogs ChildrenCommunityEarly ChildhoodEducationAutism Awareness MonthPBS KidsBuilding Inclusive Communities
Robin Pizzo
Robin Pizzo leads the education outreach efforts of WKAR Public Media at Michigan State University, the PBS and NPR affiliate serving Michigan's capital region. Robin convenes partnerships and coordinates station initiatives such as WKAR Family and Ready to Learn to bring workshops, learning tools, and other resources into the community to help kids be resilient, lifelong learners.
See stories by Robin Pizzo
News from WKAR will never be behind a paywall. Ever. We need your help to keep our coverage free for everyone. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. You can support our journalism for as little as $5. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.

DONATE