Q: How can we promote teaching as a career choice?

Want to know a secret? I wanted to be a teacher from a very young age and even though my teachers were the absolute best, none of them encouraged me to consider the profession. Even my college advisor, who held a Ph.D. in education, steered me away from becoming a teacher because I was “too smart.” His words, not mine. I’m thankful my meandering path led me back to teaching.

Michigan schools are in dire need of teachers in every subject area. There is a tremendous shortage, and our children are being negatively impacted because of it. I understand there are numerous reasons for why there is a shortage, but my goal is to present teaching as a wonderful career option with AMAZING educators. Michigan educators are resilient, creative, highly skilled, and dynamic. They offer children a world of possibilities and opportunities.

This week is Teacher Appreciation Week and a great time to share with children how great it is to be a teacher. And for all those who might be interested, the Michigan Department of Education has a great resource for Future Proud Mi Educators . I encourage you to share widely.

Happy Learning,

Mrs. Pizzo