portrait: Robin Pizzo
Mrs. Pizzo's Workshop | FAQs
Robin Pizzo, WKAR director of education, responds to frequently asked questions from parents and educators

Q. How important is Career Exploration for young learners?

WKAR Public Media | By Robin Pizzo
Published June 21, 2022 at 2:49 PM EDT
Curious About Careers NL.png
Image courtesy of WKAR.
/

A: Career exploration for young learners is very important and the earlier they begin, the better.

Recently, Governor Whitmer signed into law, financial literacy courses, as a requirement of Michigan’s high school curriculum. This is an important step forward in preparing students for life as productive and prepared adults. Along with financial literacy, there is the need to explore hundreds, maybe even thousands of career fields that are available options for every child. Therefore, the sooner a child begins, the more careers they will discover.

What do you want to be when you grow up is a question typically informed by one’s personal experiences? Unfortunately, for too many children, these experiences are limited which impedes the discovery of a great career path. Curious About Careers ensures children can explore a vast number of careers, specifically in STEM, with free television broadcast and multimedia resources. From caring for the MSU athletic grounds to jumping out of planes as a skydiver, to a grand lift off to the moon as an astronaut; Curious About Careers has them all.

Help young learners explore their possibilities with Curious About Careers.

Happy Learning,
Mrs. Pizzo

Robin Pizzo
Robin Pizzo leads the education outreach efforts of WKAR Public Media at Michigan State University, the PBS and NPR affiliate serving Michigan's capital region. Robin convenes partnerships and coordinates station initiatives such as WKAR Family and Ready to Learn to bring workshops, learning tools, and other resources into the community to help kids be resilient, lifelong learners.
