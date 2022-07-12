Q: What are cool topics to explore connected to summer?

Summer is more than long days and hot temperatures. Summer is also about toes in the sand, wind sails on the water and rainbow flavored popsicles. Helping learners explore summer with unusual topics will keep learning interesting even when they only want to run through the sprinklers.

Here is a tip: the adult can familiarize themselves with interesting topics connected to summer and then sprinkle the facts throughout the season in conversations. Make it natural to know information like every grain of sand tells a story and sail boats and airplanes are similar in harnessing wind. These facts will pique curiosity and lead to more questions and a desire to discover the answers. That is when a trip to the local library or diving into WKAR’s education e-newsletter will come in handy.

Happy Learning,

Mrs. Pizzo

