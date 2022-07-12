© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Mrs. Pizzo's Workshop | FAQs
Robin Pizzo, WKAR director of education, responds to frequently asked questions from parents and educators

Q: What are cool topics to explore connected to summer?

WKAR Public Media | By Robin Pizzo
Published July 12, 2022 at 9:03 AM EDT
A: Sand composition. Sailing physics. Learners can explore thousands of weird and intriguing topics connected to summer.

Summer is more than long days and hot temperatures. Summer is also about toes in the sand, wind sails on the water and rainbow flavored popsicles. Helping learners explore summer with unusual topics will keep learning interesting even when they only want to run through the sprinklers.

Here is a tip: the adult can familiarize themselves with interesting topics connected to summer and then sprinkle the facts throughout the season in conversations. Make it natural to know information like every grain of sand tells a story and sail boats and airplanes are similar in harnessing wind. These facts will pique curiosity and lead to more questions and a desire to discover the answers. That is when a trip to the local library or diving into WKAR’s education e-newsletter will come in handy.

Happy Learning,
Mrs. Pizzo

Robin Pizzo
Robin Pizzo leads the education outreach efforts of WKAR Public Media at Michigan State University, the PBS and NPR affiliate serving Michigan's capital region. Robin convenes partnerships and coordinates station initiatives such as WKAR Family and Ready to Learn to bring workshops, learning tools, and other resources into the community to help kids be resilient, lifelong learners.
