Congratulations MSU graduates! Building on a legacy of learning and innovation

Dear friend of WKAR,

On behalf of our staff here at WKAR, I extend congratulations to the Michigan State University students graduating this spring. We’ve had the pleasure of getting to know several soon-to-be graduates through their time at WKAR as interns and student employees.

Since WKAR's inception, students have played an integral role in our success. They participated in sending the initial radio test signals when MSU ventured into broadcasting in 1922. Throughout the past century, students have remained essential to the innovation and accomplishments of WKAR, learning from our experienced staff and contributing to the content enjoyed by our audiences.

This year, we’ve launched the WKAR Experiential Learning Program. Through internships and student employment positions, we train, educate, and provide professional enrichment for MSU students as they prepare to enter the workforce. Every student participating in the high-impact program will learn new skills that will open doors and increase their confidence. From working behind the camera to planning community events to on-air reporting, the students are sure to find something that inspires them.

As you may know, in addition to my role as WKAR general manager, I also teach in MSU’s College of Communication Arts and Sciences. After a fulfilling career in national security communication, I wanted to do my part to help develop the next generation of young leaders. I firmly believe that we have a responsibility to prepare young people to find their footing after they graduate, and I’m thrilled that the team here at WKAR and so many of you who support us share that belief.

As public media continues to evolve, our commitment to investing in the storytellers of tomorrow will not only provide quality experiences beyond the classroom, but it will also introduce public media to new audiences across television, radio, and digital platforms.

I would be remiss if I did not also mention how proud I am of the WKAR staff members who also share their expertise in the classroom. Some teach courses and some appear as guest lecturers in classes throughout the semester.

To those graduating this spring – As you look to your future, you can take pride in knowing that you are building on a tradition dating back to those first radio operators when WKAR entered the age of broadcasting in 1922. For myself and my colleagues here at WKAR, know that we have been honored to have been given the opportunity to help shape the future of storytelling.

Congratulations graduates!

Best,

Shawn Turner

WKAR General Manager

Michigan State University

P.S.: You may have seen the recent news that WKAR-TV and WKAR-FM have each been named Station of the Year by the Michigan Association of Broadcasters. Thank you to our dedicated staff and storytellers of tomorrow for their contributions to providing award-winning service to our community.