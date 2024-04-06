WKAR Named 2023 Michigan Public Station of the Year for TV and Radio

EAST LANSING, MI; April 6, 2024 - WKAR has been named 2023 Michigan Public Station of the Year for both Television and Radio Group 2 by the Michigan Association of Broadcasters. The announcement was made Saturday, April 6, at the Broadcast Excellence Awards Gala at the MotorCity Casino Hotel in Detroit.

This year marks the twelfth time in thirteen years that WKAR has been named Michigan Public Television Station of the Year. This is the second time that WKAR has been named Michigan Public Radio Station of the Year, with the previous time being in 2018 in Public Radio Group 1.

WKAR-MSU Shawn Turner, WKAR general manager, accepts the Michigan Public Television Station of the Year award.

Shawn Turner, WKAR general manager, accepted the award for Public Television Station of the Year.

“I’m incredibly humbled and thankful to accept this award on behalf of the entire WKAR team,” said Turner. “This recognition is made possible by the passion, expertise, and connection to our community that my colleagues at WKAR bring to work every day,” said Turner.

“I want to thank every individual and corporate supporter whose contributions make it possible for WKAR to serve our capital region and mid-Michigan community in award-winning fashion year after year,” said Turner. “And finally, I want to express our gratitude to the Michigan Association of Broadcasters. This recognition from our peers strengthens our resolve and reinforces our commitment to fulfilling our mission to inform, educate, and inspire.”

In addition to the Michigan Public Television Station of Year Award, these WKAR-TV wins were announced at the gala and contributed to the Station of the Year win:



Station Excellence Essay

Community Involvement

Membership Appeal

WKAR-MSU Jamie Paisley, WKAR director of programming, accepts the Michigan Public Radio Group 2 Station of the Year award.

Jamie Paisley, WKAR director of radio programming accepted the award for Public Radio Group 2 Station of the Year.

“It's truly a privilege to accept this esteemed award on behalf of my colleagues in radio at WKAR,” said Paisley. “Their commitment to fact-based, innovative journalism, as well as connecting with listeners through the music that they share, has made this recognition possible.”

In addition to the Michigan Public Radio Station of Year Award, WKAR-FM also won the Station Excellence award, which contributed to the Station of the Year win.

These honors add to the first round of Broadcast Excellence Awards announced in March. In all, across WKAR TV, radio, and digital, WKAR earned 25 Broadcast Excellence Awards for the station’s work in 2023.

For more about the Michigan Association of Broadcasters Broadcast Excellence Awards, visit www.michiganmedia.com/broadcast-excellence-awards.