90.5 FM broadcast signals will be off-air or low power during tower maintenance

WKAR Public Media
Published June 10, 2024 at 11:01 PM EDT

90.5 FM broadcasting will be briefly off the air or operating at reduced power (90%) for portions of the day Tuesday, June 11 through Friday, June 14, 2024. The work is scheduled to take place between 9am and 6pm each day.

Online streaming, TV, and other Radio services will not be affected.

The periods of reduced power or off-air are necessary for crew safety as work is performed to install new antenna components on the main WKAR transmission tower.

