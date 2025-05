WKAR radio online streams may be intermittently unavailable to listeners from Mon., May 12 at 10pm to Tue., May 13 at 2am during routine scheduled IT maintenance.

Affected services could include five WKAR streams: 90.5 FM, NewsTalk AM 870|102.3 FM, Classical 24/7, Jazz 24/7, and Radio Reading Service.

Over-the-air radio services and TV over-the-air and streaming services will not be affected.