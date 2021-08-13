© 2021
Public Media from Michigan State University
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Current Sports on AM870

The Personality of Dan Campbell...Already Wearing Thin on Lions Fans? / Miguel Cabrera Going for 500 | Current Sports | Aug. 13, 2021

WKAR Public Media | By Al Martin
Published August 13, 2021 at 1:14 PM EDT
Dan Campbell
Detroit Lions
/
Detroit Lions

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin, we discuss the Detroit Tigers and Miguel Cabrera chasing home run number 500! Also, another viral soundbite from Detroit Lions first-year head coach Dan Campbell. Are Lions fans growing tiresome of the quotes? And, hear from MSU football assistant coach Chris Kapilovic and running back Elijah Collins on training camp.

Episode 1829

Tags

Current Sports on AM870Miguel CabreraDetroit TigersDetroit LionsMSU Football Team
Al Martin
Al Martin is the host of Current Sports, the daily radio call-in program from WKAR NewsTalk. Al is also on the WKAR News team as a regular sports contributor and plays a key sports reporting and content role on all other WKAR media platforms.
See stories by Al Martin