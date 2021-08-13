The Personality of Dan Campbell...Already Wearing Thin on Lions Fans? / Miguel Cabrera Going for 500 | Current Sports | Aug. 13, 2021
On today's Current Sports with Al Martin, we discuss the Detroit Tigers and Miguel Cabrera chasing home run number 500! Also, another viral soundbite from Detroit Lions first-year head coach Dan Campbell. Are Lions fans growing tiresome of the quotes? And, hear from MSU football assistant coach Chris Kapilovic and running back Elijah Collins on training camp.
Episode 1829